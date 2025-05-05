Watch: BJP Leader in Hyderabad Sparks Controversy with “Jai Ho Pakistan” Chant During Protest

Hyderabad: A video that has gone viral on social media shows a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Hyderabad stirring controversy on Sunday after he mistakenly chanted “Jai Ho Jai Ho Pakistan” during a protest held at Charminar against the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Video of Slogan Mishap Goes Viral

A video from the protest has surfaced online in which the BJP leader can be clearly heard saying “Jai Jai Ho Ho Pakistan”. The clip quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism and mockery on social media platforms.

Leader Quickly Corrects Himself

Realizing his slip-up, the leader promptly corrected his chant to “Jai Ho Jai Ho Hindustan”, but the damage had already been done, with many questioning the seriousness and discipline of the protest.

"Jai Ho Jai Ho Pakistan" – BJP leader



Hyderabad main BJP Leader Ka 'Galti Se Mistake Ho gaya'



pic.twitter.com/wC1WS6QMDD — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 5, 2025

Opposition and Netizens React Sharply

Critics and social media users reacted strongly, with many commenting:

“Imagine the outrage if a leader from any other party had made such a mistake.”

The incident has led to comparisons with past controversies involving leaders from opposition parties, drawing attention to double standards in public discourse.

BJP Yet to Issue Official Statement

As of now, the BJP has not issued an official response or clarification regarding the incident. The leader in question has not been named publicly, and it remains to be seen whether the party will take disciplinary action.

Protest Was Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The protest was organised to condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in multiple casualties. The slogan mishap overshadowed the protest’s original purpose, drawing attention away from the intended message.