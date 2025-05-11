BJP Leaders Protest Against ‘Karachi Bakery’ Name, Attempt to Remove Signboard

A group of BJP leaders and activists staged a protest in Shamshabad Municipality on Sunday, targeting a bakery operating under the name “Karachi Bakery.” The protestors expressed strong objections to the use of the word “Karachi”—a city in Pakistan—arguing that such references are unacceptable on Indian soil.

Attempt Made to Remove ‘Karachi’ from Bakery Signboard

During the protest, BJP workers engaged in vandalism and attempted to forcibly remove the word “Karachi” from the bakery’s signboard. The situation led to tension in the area, though no injuries were reported.

Protestors Cite India-Pakistan History and Terrorism Concerns

BJP leaders stated that since Karachi is located in Pakistan—a country with which India has fought wars and continues to face cross-border terrorism—the usage of such names in public or commercial spaces is insensitive and inappropriate. They demanded that all businesses and institutions in India refrain from using names linked to Pakistan or its cities.

Demand for Removal of All Pakistan-Linked Names in Public Spaces

Protestors called for a broader campaign to remove Pakistan-related names from public spaces and commercial establishments. They also appealed to the public to avoid supporting businesses or products that use such names, citing national pride and the memory of victims of terrorism.

Local BJP Leaders Participate in the Demonstration

Several local BJP leaders and party workers actively participated in the protest. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and no official statement has yet been released by the bakery management.

