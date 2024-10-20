BJP Leader’s Son Marries Pakistani Girl in Online Nikah Amid Political Tensions

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Abbas Haider, the son of BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid, recently tied the knot with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore, through an online “nikah” ceremony.

Due to ongoing political tensions, Haider was unable to obtain a visa to travel to Pakistan, leading the families to opt for the virtual wedding.

The situation became even more complicated when Zahra’s mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, fell ill and was admitted to the ICU in Lahore. Despite these challenges, the marriage took place on Friday night, with Haider’s family gathering at an imambara in Uttar Pradesh and Zahra’s family joining from Lahore.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan explained that the consent of the woman is essential in Islam for the “nikah,” which she communicated to the maulana during the ceremony. He also confirmed that an online “nikah” is valid when religious leaders from both sides officiate the union together.

Haider expressed optimism regarding the visa process for his wife to travel to India, hoping for a smooth approval. The wedding was attended by BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu and other guests, who extended their congratulations to the groom’s family on this unique cross-border marriage.