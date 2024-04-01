BJP Leadership Seeks to Reconcile Differences with Raja Singh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amidst reports of strained relations, the BJP leadership is making efforts to reconcile with Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who has been notably absent from party activities in recent times.

Abhay Patil, the BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge for Telangana, paid a visit to Raja Singh’s residence on Sunday in an attempt to mend fences. During the meeting, Patil reportedly urged Singh to extend his support to the party’s Hyderabad LS candidate, Madhavi Latha.

Singh’s absence from campaigning has been attributed to his purported differences with BJP State president G Kishan Reddy. Patil, however, assured Singh of addressing his concerns and implored him to actively participate in the party’s campaign efforts across the State.

It’s worth noting that Singh had chosen to skip the Lok Sabha poll preparatory meeting held at the State headquarters last Sunday.

The ongoing efforts by the BJP leadership to bridge the gap with Raja Singh underscore the significance of internal cohesion within the party ahead of the upcoming elections.