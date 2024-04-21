BJP-led Union govt wants to change Constitution, curtail people’s rights: Priyanka Gandhi

Raipur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP-led Union government wants to change the Constitution and curtail the rights of people.

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Balod in support of the Congress’ Kanker Lok Sabha candidate Biresh Thakur, she also decried the use of religion in politics and said this was never the tradition of the country.

“The Constitution has given you the right to vote, given you reservations, ensured protection of tribal culture and facilitated the development of Dalits. The BJP-led Union government wants to change this Constitution and curtail people’s rights,” she claimed.

She said any change in the Constitution will impact everyone and people would not be able to lead a respectable life since their rights would be lost, including that of asking questions. The intention of the BJP-led Centre is not right, the senior Congress leader alleged. Asserting that “show off politics” had gained ground and was the trend in the country, she said, “Today, when a leader performs puja, a camera must be there and it should be seen on television. There has to be showing off.”

“Indiraji (former prime minister Indira Gandhi) had a puja room to perform rituals but she did it in solitude. It was not to show off. Religion should not be used in politics as it has not been our tradition,” the Congress leader further said. Religion means truth and service and if a leader makes false promises from the stage, then he or she is neither religious nor on the path of truth, Gandhi asserted.

“The BJP-led Union government is only working for a few industrialist friends of PM Modi. If it was working for you (citizens), then your problems would have been solved gradually. Modiji’s government has been in power for 10 years.

Has your life changed?” she questioned. BJP leaders keep claiming Prime Minister Modi has become a powerful leader in the world, but if that was the case then why did he not reduce unemployment or control inflation, Gandhi said. The PM waived loans of Rs 16 lakh crore of industrialist friends, the Congress leader claimed. Voting will held in Kanker in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 26.