18 BJP MLAs Suspended from Karnataka Assembly for 6 Months for ‘Disrespecting’ Speaker

Bengaluru: In a dramatic end to the Karnataka Assembly’s budget session, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months on Friday for “disrespecting” Speaker U T Khader during a heated protest in the House.

The suspension motion, moved by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, was adopted by the Assembly after chaos erupted on the floor. BJP legislators stormed the Speaker’s podium, threw papers, and disrupted proceedings, prompting swift disciplinary action.

Protest Over Muslim Reservation and “Honey Trap” Allegations

The BJP’s outrage was primarily fueled by the state government’s decision to allocate 4% reservation to Muslims in public contracts. Additionally, the opposition raised allegations of a government-led “honey trap” targeting a minister and demanded a judicial probe—escalating tensions during the Chief Minister’s budget address.

Suspended MLAs Include Prominent BJP Leaders

Among the suspended members are several senior BJP figures including C N Ashwath Narayan, Doddanna Gouda Patil, Yashpal Suvarna, Muniratna, and Basavaraj Mattimood. Others suspended include S R Vishwanath, Channabasappa, Umanath Kotyan, Dr. Shailendra Beldale, and Bharath Shetty, totaling 18 legislators.

Speaker’s Response: “This Seat is a Symbol of Democracy”

In a solemn statement, Speaker U T Khader condemned the incident, saying,

“The incident has hurt us deeply. This seat is not just a chair—it is a symbol of democracy, truth, and justice. Our personal sentiments must never override the dignity of this chair.”

He emphasized that the Chair cannot tolerate behavior that damages parliamentary traditions or disrespects the proceedings of the House.

BJP MLAs Forcibly Evicted

Even after the suspension order was announced, the BJP legislators refused to leave the Assembly and had to be forcibly evicted by marshals.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka condemned the suspension and accused the government of double standards, highlighting that it was a minister who first made the controversial “honey trap” remark.

Similar Chaos in Legislative Council

Unruly scenes were also witnessed in the Legislative Council, where BJP MLCs tore a bill and threw it into the well of the House, directly in front of Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti, further reflecting the ongoing tension between the ruling and opposition benches.