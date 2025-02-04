BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Targets Rahul Gandhi with Privilege Motion Over China Allegations

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has called for a privilege motion against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, following his controversial remarks in Parliament claiming that Chinese troops are present on Indian soil.

Dubey urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Gandhi for allegedly distorting facts and making baseless claims that, according to him, “lower the prestige of our Republic.”

Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations on Chinese Troops and ‘Make in India’ Initiative

Rahul Gandhi made the allegations during his response to the President’s address in the ongoing Budget Session. He accused the Narendra Modi-led government of failing to boost the manufacturing sector under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, which, according to Gandhi, allowed Chinese troops to encroach on Indian land.

Gandhi stated, “The reason China is inside our territory is because ‘Make in India’ has failed. India is refusing to produce, and I’m worried India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese again.” He further raised concerns about unemployment and claimed that India had handed over production jobs to China.

BJP’s Strong Rebuttal and Privilege Motion

In response, Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Speaker Om Birla, accusing Rahul Gandhi of making false statements that undermine the integrity of the country and Parliament. He argued that Gandhi had “shamelessly distorted historical and substantive facts” during his speech and demanded action against the Leader of Opposition.

Dubey contended that Gandhi’s remarks were an attempt to ridicule the country and mislead Parliament.

Also Read: Delhi Police EC indulge in hooliganism against AAP, ignore BJP misconduct: Kejriwal

Kiren Rijiju’s Criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s Statements

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned Gandhi’s remarks, calling them “fake narratives” and accusing him of using “frivolous language” that degrades parliamentary standards. Rijiju stressed that Gandhi should provide proof to back his allegations and emphasized that such language and behavior should not be tolerated in Parliament.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Targets Rahul Gandhi with Privilege Motion Over China Allegations

“We would like to remind him that such kinds of frivolous acts and language should not be repeatedly used,” Rijiju stated. He later met Speaker Birla to formally request that Rahul Gandhi provide evidence supporting his claims about China’s territorial presence in India.

Previous Privilege Motion Against Sonia Gandhi

The controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s remarks comes just days after BJP MPs moved a privilege motion against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her “poor thing” remark about President Droupadi Murmu, adding to the ongoing political tension.

Keywords: Nishikant Dubey, Rahul Gandhi, privilege motion, China allegations, Lok Sabha, Make in India, BJP, Congress, Kiren Rijiju, Speaker Om Birla, political controversy.