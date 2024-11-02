BJP MP Raghunandan Rao Critiques KTR’s Leadership Amid Diwali Celebrations

Hyderabad: The BJP MP, M. Raghunandan Rao, said that people burst crackers on roads to celebrate Diwali. However, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s political bombs did not explode.

He said that BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has no confidence in his father KCR, sister Kavitha and brother-in-law and demanded that the Congress government should reveal footage of KTR’s brother-in-law’s farmhouse party.

The truth will come out then, he added. Criticising Korutla MLA Sanjay for stating that women consume liquor in Telangana, Raghunandan asked Sanjay to explain whether women consumed liquor in Telangana.

Lashing out at KTR for stating that he would conduct a padayatra, Raghunandan said that KTR started saying that he would launch a padayatra only after losing power.

KTR is not taking out his padayatra for the sake of the people but for the sake of his money, power and farmhouse.

He asked KTR who is not in a position to bear the Congress government’s 10-month rule, to reveal how the people of Telangana tolerated BRS’s rule, which was similar to Congress’s rule for the last 10 years.

He asked KTR to explain whether the people suffered any loss as KCR has confined himself to his farmhouse for the last 10 months. He said that people won’t believe KTR even if he conducts a knee yatra.