Telangana

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao Critiques KTR’s Leadership Amid Diwali Celebrations

The BJP MP, M. Raghunandan Rao, said that people burst crackers on roads to celebrate Diwali. However, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s political bombs did not explode

Safiya Begum2 November 2024 - 18:45
BJP MP Raghunandan Rao Critiques KTR's Leadership Amid Diwali Celebrations
BJP MP Raghunandan Rao Critiques KTR's Leadership Amid Diwali Celebrations

Hyderabad: The BJP MP, M. Raghunandan Rao, said that people burst crackers on roads to celebrate Diwali. However, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s political bombs did not explode.

He said that BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has no confidence in his father KCR, sister Kavitha and brother-in-law and demanded that the Congress government should reveal footage of KTR’s brother-in-law’s farmhouse party.

The truth will come out then, he added. Criticising Korutla MLA Sanjay for stating that women consume liquor in Telangana, Raghunandan asked Sanjay to explain whether women consumed liquor in Telangana.

Lashing out at KTR for stating that he would conduct a padayatra, Raghunandan said that KTR started saying that he would launch a padayatra only after losing power.

KTR is not taking out his padayatra for the sake of the people but for the sake of his money, power and farmhouse.

He asked KTR who is not in a position to bear the Congress government’s 10-month rule, to reveal how the people of Telangana tolerated BRS’s rule, which was similar to Congress’s rule for the last 10 years.

He asked KTR to explain whether the people suffered any loss as KCR has confined himself to his farmhouse for the last 10 months. He said that people won’t believe KTR even if he conducts a knee yatra.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Safiya Begum2 November 2024 - 18:45

Related Articles

G. Niranjan Urges Unity Among Political Parties for Justice to Backward Communities

G. Niranjan Urges Unity Among Political Parties for Justice to Backward Communities

2 November 2024 - 19:13
Harish Rao Criticizes Revanth Reddy for Deceiving Telangana Public Over Unfulfilled Promises

Harish Rao Criticizes Revanth Reddy for Deceiving Telangana Public Over Unfulfilled Promises

2 November 2024 - 19:00
KT Rama Rao Blasts Congress for Misleading Telangana Voters with Unrealistic Guarantees

KT Rama Rao Blasts Congress for Misleading Telangana Voters with Unrealistic Guarantees

2 November 2024 - 18:28
Telangana to Launch Model Markets in Every District, Announces Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao

Telangana to Launch Model Markets in Every District, Announces Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao

2 November 2024 - 18:10
Back to top button