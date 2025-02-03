BJP MP Slams AAP for ‘Failing’ to Implement PM Awas Yojana in Delhi

New Delhi: The political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intensified on Monday as BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the Delhi Government of failing to implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Bidhuri criticized the Arvind Kejriwal-led administration for allegedly neglecting the welfare of the poor and slum dwellers in Delhi.

BJP’s Allegations: AAP Neglected PMAY Implementation

Bidhuri, the BJP MP from South Delhi, launched a sharp attack on AAP, alleging that despite the PMAY scheme helping four crore poor families across India, the Delhi government did not implement it in the national capital.

“In the last ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly to provide homes to nearly four crore underprivileged families. Around three crore homes have already been built under PMAY. However, it is unfortunate that the AAP government in Delhi has failed to implement this scheme,” he said.

According to Bidhuri, thousands of slum dwellers and migrants from Purvanchal who reside in Delhi would have benefited from PMAY if it had been properly executed. He further added that despite AAP’s inaction, the Modi government introduced the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’ scheme, which has successfully provided 7,000 slum dwellers with flats worth Rs 40 lakh each.

Flats Built, But Not Allocated: BJP’s Charge Against AAP

Bidhuri also highlighted the plight of slum dwellers in Delhi, claiming that 53,000 flats were constructed with central government assistance, but the Kejriwal-led AAP government failed to allocate them to those in need.

“The Centre repeatedly urged the Delhi government to distribute these flats to beneficiaries. Instead, the Kejriwal government focused on removing slums without providing alternative housing. Now, these flats are deteriorating because they remain unoccupied,” he alleged.

‘Kejriwal Spent on Luxury While Ignoring the Poor’

The BJP MP further accused former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of misusing public funds for personal luxuries while failing to address the housing crisis.

“On one hand, PM Modi is ensuring homes for the poor. On the other hand, Kejriwal has misused Rs 189 crore to build a luxurious ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for himself,” Bidhuri claimed, taking a dig at AAP over alleged extravagant expenditures.

AAP Accused of Blocking Ayushman Bharat & Vishwakarma Yojana

Bidhuri didn’t stop at housing; he also criticized the AAP government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides Rs 5 lakh health insurance coverage for poor citizens.

“The people of Delhi have been deprived of free healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana because of AAP’s political motives,” he said.

Additionally, he accused AAP of blocking the Vishwakarma Yojana, which is aimed at helping traditional artisans and craftsmen, as well as preventing the construction of public toilets under a central scheme.

“Instead of working for the people, AAP is deliberately obstructing the construction of public toilets for their political gain,” he claimed.

BJP Blames AAP for Delhi’s Failing Public Transport System

Shifting focus to Delhi’s public transport, Bidhuri slammed AAP for the deteriorating state of bus services in the city.

“The public transport system in Delhi has collapsed under AAP’s rule. The only reason it is still operational is because of the new reforms introduced by the central government,” he alleged.

According to Bidhuri, the number of buses in Delhi’s public transport fleet has steadily declined over the years, further burdening commuters.

‘Corrupt’ AAP Has Failed in Governance: BJP MP

Concluding his address, Bidhuri called the AAP government corrupt, stating that the Kejriwal-led administration has failed in governance over the last decade. He alleged that the government was more focused on political propaganda than on delivering essential services to Delhi’s residents.

Political Context: Why This Attack Matters

Bidhuri’s statements come just days before Delhi heads to the polls on February 5. As election campaigning reaches its final stage, political parties are making last-minute appeals to voters, sharpening their attacks against opponents.

While BJP continues to highlight the Modi government’s development schemes, AAP has defended its governance model, focusing on its education, healthcare, and free electricity-water initiatives.

With both parties battling for dominance in Delhi, the debate over PMAY, public transport, healthcare, and slum redevelopment is set to remain a key issue in the upcoming elections.