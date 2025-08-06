BJP President busy with ‘Ghar Ghar BJP’ campaign.

BJP will never accept 10% reservation for Muslims: Ramachandra Rao’s statement

Telangana BJP President N Ramachandra Rao, who is on a ‘Ghar Ghar BJP’ tour of the state, accused the Congress of using ‘deceptive tactics’ to deceive the BC communities. He was speaking in Peddapally.

Ramachandra Rao said that the BJP had unconditionally supported the 42 per cent reservation bill introduced by the Congress government in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, but now, the Congress party is trying to give 10 per cent reservation to Muslims out of the 42 per cent, which the BJP will not accept.

“The BJP has always opposed reservation on the basis of religion,” he said, adding that if 10 per cent goes to Muslims, “the original BCs will lose their rights and will get only 32 per cent reservation.” He also said that the people of Telangana now want to give the BJP a chance because of the experience of BRS’ “corrupt governance” and Congress’s “anti-people governance”. He said that the BJP is continuously expanding its base across the state.

Further targeting the Revanth Reddy government, the state BJP chief asked what it has done for the welfare of BCs in the last 19 months. Rao accused Chief Minister Reddy of creating drama in Delhi by organising a protest at Jantar Mantar. He said that the Revanth Reddy government is failing to provide 42% reservation to BCs and wants to blame the central government for this failure.