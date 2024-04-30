BJP “protecting rapists”: Tejashwi on Karnataka sex scandal

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre over the alleged sex scandal in Karnataka and accused the saffron party of “protecting rapists and helping them get away”.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister was reacting to the alleged sex scandal involving Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, whose party fought the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in alliance with BJP.

“Why PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah are maintaining a stoic silence over the Karnataka sex scandal? The BJP government at the Centre helped the accused (Prajwal Revanna) escape to Germany. The accused is involved in abuse of around 2,500 women in Karnataka. What happened to their (BJP leaders) ‘Beti Padhao and Beto Bachao’ slogan? They (BJP) are more into protecting rapists and helping them get away,” he said.

The JD(S) on Tuesday suspended its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party with immediate effect over an alleged sex scandal involving him.

Videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna allegedly harassing women are widely in circulation on social media and media and this has caused huge embarrassment to the party and its leadership,” the suspension order said

The RJD leader further said, “BJP leaders have been completely exposed now. The PM remained silent on the Manipur incident. He also remained silent on the shameful treatment given to protesting women wrestlers in Delhi a few months ago. In the case of the alleged sex scandal in Karnataka, it’s a well-known fact that the PM recently campaigned for and shared the stage with the accused in Karnataka.”

Asked about his comment over Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s comment that a victory of the INDIA bloc, “even by mistake”, will lead to a scramble among top leaders of the alliance for the prime minister’s post, Yadav said, “Finally they (BJP) have accepted their defeat. They have realised that they are losing the electoral battle. They (BJP) will face a humiliating defeat in the coming phases of Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the RJD on Tuesday launched its theme song for the Lok Sabha polls. The song, titled “Apna Tejashwi, Apna Tejashwi…..” highlights the developmental works done by the previous Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, in which Yadav was the Deputy CM. The song was launched at the RJD office here, in the presence of a number of senior leaders, including party’s Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha.

Speaking on the occasion, Jha said, “BJP leaders, including PM and HM, are not talking about issues that are connected to people and their promises they had made to electorates before the last general elections in their public rallies. Since they (PM and HM) are scared of the truth, they have started to polarise voters and mislead voters. It will not work this time. He (Modi) is the weakest PM India has ever got since Independence as he is simply indulging in spreading lies.”