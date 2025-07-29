BJP protests against Karnataka govt on poor fertilizer supply to farmers

Tumakuru (Karnataka): The BJP staged a protest here on Tuesday against the Karnataka government’s failure in ensuring adequate fertilizer supply to farmers.

The rally marched up to BGS Circle in Tumakuru, drawing thousands of farmers and party workers.

The BJP leaders alleged that despite the central government providing sufficient fertilizer stocks, the state government had failed to distribute them properly to the farmers.

The protest came on a day that Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, stated in Bengaluru that the Agriculture Ministry has already issued directions against the illegal sale of fertilisers at exorbitant prices to farmers and cases will be filed against those involved.

Protesters at Tuesday’s rally raised slogans like “Down with the anti-farmer Congress government” and “Congress must go.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayendra stated that it is due to the irresponsibility of the state Agriculture Minister that farmers have been pushed to the streets in search of fertilisers. He said the BJP is fighting for the rights of farmers and to wipe their tears.

Vijayendra warned that a government that ignores farmers’ tears has no future in Karnataka.

“No good can come to a Chief Minister who brings tears to farmers’ eyes. The Agriculture Minister, who has driven farmers to despair, will also face consequences,” he added.

Despite clear monsoon forecasts from the weather department, the Chief Minister chose to remain inactive, he claimed.

He alleged that the Agriculture Minister has not visited districts to understand the ground reality, nor has the Chief Minister held meaningful discussions with Deputy Commissioners.

“The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister go to Delhi four times a month, but instead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Ministers, they wait outside the houses of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,” he claimed.

He questioned who is actually governing Karnataka if top leaders spend so much time in Delhi. He recalled that senior BJP leader and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa always stood by farmers in times of distress.

Former Minister Hartalu Halappa, State Secretary Vinay Bidare, MLAs Suresh Gowda and G.B. Jyothi Ganesh, MLC Chidananda Gowda, former MLA Jayaram, Kisan Morcha State Vice President Battarange Gowda, District President Ravishankar Hebbaka, State Secretary Ambika Hulinaikar and several other leaders were present.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, stated in Bengaluru on Tuesday, “The Agriculture Ministry has already issued directions against the illegal sale of fertilizers at exorbitant prices to farmers. Cases will be filed against those involved. Agricultural activity has intensified due to good rainfall, and we are taking steps to ensure additional fertilizer supply. At the same time, the Centre must also cooperate with us by supplying our allotted share on time.”