BJP, Shiv Sena Slam Telangana Govt for Alleged Appeasement

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have criticized the Telangana government for what they term as appeasement, following the state’s decision to allow Muslim employees to leave offices early during the holy month of Ramzan.

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh’s Criticism

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh took to social media, labeling the move as “appeasement politics at its peak.” He criticized the Telangana government, stating, “Telangana govt allows early leave for Ramzan but ignores Hindu festivals. Equal rights for all, or none.” Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, expressed concerns over the alleged biased treatment.

Telangana Government’s Order on Early Leave During Ramzan

Continuing a practice that was followed under the united Andhra Pradesh government and later under the BRS rule in Telangana, the Congress government issued an order granting Muslim employees the privilege to leave offices an hour early during Ramzan, which begins in early March.

On February 15, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order allowing Muslim employees to leave at 4:00 p.m. between March 2 to March 31, 2025, to offer prayers, except in cases of exigencies of service.

The Government Order reads: “Government hereby permits all Government Muslim Employees/Teachers/Contract/Out-sourcing/Boards/Corporations and Public Sector employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of ‘RAMZAN’ to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period.”

Shiv Sena’s Strong Reactions

Shiv Sena leader Shaina Chudasama Munot also accused the Congress government of engaging in appeasement politics. “The government of Telangana continues to indulge in politics of appeasement. We don’t believe in appeasement. We believe in justice to all and appeasement to none. Why are you appeasing sections of society?” she asked.

Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Response

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal joined the chorus of criticism, targeting the Congress party’s alleged policy of appeasement. He questioned why similar privileges were never extended to Hindu festivals, saying, “The Congress party is well known for its Muslim appeasement policy and making Hindus second-class citizens. But now, a circular issued by the Telangana government, granting a one-hour relaxation to their employees during Ramadan is just hype. We ask them to comment on whether they have ever given such leave to any Hindu or Hindu community, even for occasions like Karva Chauth, Durga Puja, or Navratri.”

Congress Defends the Decision

Despite the criticism, Congress leaders defended the Telangana government’s move. Congress leader Rashid Alvi explained, “Governments are for both Hindus and Muslims, not just for one community. I hope that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will accept Telangana’s decision, and BJP-led governments in other states will also follow it.”

Arif Masood, Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, also supported the decision, calling it a “good decision” that respected the fasting during Ramzan. He added, “It is not a government of hatred. Baba Saheb gave rights to all in the constitution, and they have exercised those rights, for which they deserve praise.”