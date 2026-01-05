BJP Starts Door-to-Door Campaign to Promote VB–G RAM G Rural Development Act

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a nationwide public awareness campaign titled ‘VB–G RAM G Janjagaran Abhiyan’ to promote and explain the provisions of the newly enacted VB–G RAM G Act, 2025. The campaign, to be conducted primarily across rural India, will be carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The directive for the outreach drive was issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh through an official letter dated January 4, 2026.

According to the party, the campaign aims to take the key benefits of the VB-G RAM G scheme directly to farmers, agricultural labourers, and rural communities. The BJP has described the Act as a landmark reform aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, positioning the scheme as a transformative alternative to MGNREGA. The VB-G RAM G scheme seeks to accelerate rural development, strengthen the rural economy, curb corruption, and expand employment opportunities.

One of its key features is the enhancement of guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days, along with a stronger emphasis on livelihood generation and infrastructure development. The Janjagaran Abhiyan has been designed to explain the scheme’s benefits in simple terms, particularly in comparison with MGNREGA; counter what the party describes as misinformation spread by the Opposition portraying the scheme as anti-farmer or anti-poor; and reaffirm the Prime Minister’s commitment to farmers and workers.

The BJP has also projected the scheme as a crucial pillar of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision for comprehensive rural transformation. A detailed execution road map has been outlined. State-level committees comprising five members and district-level committees with four members will be formed. Press conferences with presentations will be held at state headquarters between January 5 and 6, followed by district-level press meets between January 7 and 9.

In addition, district-level conferences involving Zila Panchayat members, Block Panchayat members, sarpanches, and candidates who contested recent local body elections will be organised. Members of Parliament, MLAs, Legislative Council members, and representatives of cooperative institutions will also participate. Block and mandal-level meetings of elected Gram Panchayat representatives and cooperative chairpersons will be held, while village-level farmer and labour chaupals will directly engage beneficiaries, clarify provisions, and address concerns.

Door-to-door outreach programmes will also be conducted to disseminate accurate information. Public mobilisation activities such as Kisan Padayatras, tractor rallies, and bullock cart rallies will be organised at the block level. Overall coordination of the Janjagaran Abhiyan will be handled by Arun Singh, along with BJP Kisan Morcha National President Rajkumar Chahar, National Vice President Rekha Verma, O.P. Dhankar, and Dr Shambhu Kumar, National General Secretary of the Kisan Morcha. The BJP leadership has stressed the need for active participation at all organisational levels to effectively communicate the intent and long-term impact of the VB-G RAM G Act, projecting it as a cornerstone of India’s rural development strategy in the years ahead.