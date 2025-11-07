BJP to launch Muslim outreach ahead of local body polls in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant political move ahead of the local body elections in Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a statewide outreach programme targeting Muslim households.

The initiative, announced by State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will be led by party’s Vice-President Abdul Salam and aims to engage with every Muslim family across Kerala.

Chandrasekhar said the campaign was not a vote-seeking exercise but an effort to build bridges with the minority community.

“This is not about elections or votes. It is about creating understanding and inclusivity. We will visit every Muslim household to convey the BJP’s message of a ‘Viksit Kerala’ — a developed, forward-looking state,” he added.

The outreach marks a major shift in the party’s strategy in Kerala, where Muslims constitute a key voting bloc and where the BJP has traditionally struggled to gain ground.

Party sources said the initiative will focus on dispelling misconceptions about the BJP’s stance towards minorities and highlight the Centre’s welfare and development programmes that benefit all communities.

The move also comes at a time when the BJP leadership has been emphasising inclusive politics and social harmony in southern states.

Chandrasekhar accused both the CPI-M and the Congress of misleading minority communities for political gain.

“For decades, these parties have injected fear and falsehoods among minorities to keep them away from the BJP. That era is ending,” he said.

The campaign is expected to include door-to-door visits, small group meetings, and dialogues with local community leaders.

BJP insiders say that even a modest improvement in minority perception could have a significant impact in closely contested urban constituencies.

BJP has no legislator in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, but they opened their account in the Lok Sabha when actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi won from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

The State Election Commission is expected to announce the local body poll schedule soon, covering nearly all of Kerala’s 1,200 local self-government institutions — including 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 87 municipalities, and six municipal corporations.

In the 2020 Kerala local body elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 40.2 per cent of the vote, followed by the UDF with 37.9 per cent, and the BJP-led NDA with 15 per cent.

During that election, the Left won 314 gram panchayats, 198 block panchayats, 11 district panchayats, 43 municipalities, and five corporations, while the UDF bagged 321, 38, three, 41, and one, respectively.

The BJP bagged 19 gram panchayats and three municipalities.

With this newly announced outreach, the BJP hopes to reshape its image in Kerala’s socio-political landscape and project itself as a party for all communities.