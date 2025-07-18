BJP Warns madhavi Latha: If you cross the line, you will face the same fate as Raja Singh!

Hyderabad: The suspension of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh by the Telangana BJP continues to stir controversy within the party. Despite the disciplinary action, internal discussions and factional rifts have kept the issue alive. Recent comments by BJP leader Kompella Madhavi Latha have now added fuel to the fire, drawing backlash from party supporters and sparking a new wave of online criticism.

Madhavi Latha’s Remarks Spark Internal Debate

Madhavi Latha’s controversial statements regarding Raja Singh’s resignation have brought the internal dynamics of the BJP into the spotlight. Her comments, perceived as dismissive of Raja Singh’s contributions to the party and Hindutva ideology, triggered strong reactions from BJP loyalists on social media. Many questioned her political stature compared to Singh, and criticized her for undermining the service and sacrifices made by the former MLA.

Also Read: Heavy Monsoon Rains Lash Telangana, To Continue till July 23

BJP High Command Reportedly Upset with Madhavi Latha

Reports suggest that senior Telangana BJP leaders have taken Madhavi Latha’s behavior seriously, and have escalated the matter to the party high command in Delhi. Allegedly, she was warned not to speak out of line regarding Raja Singh’s resignation and the party’s official stance. Sources indicate that she could face disciplinary action if she continues to challenge the party’s decisions publicly.

Political Motives Behind the Outburst?

Political observers believe that Madhavi Latha’s statements may be driven by upcoming by-election dynamics. After losing to Asaduddin Owaisi in the last Lok Sabha election from Hyderabad, she is now speculated to be eyeing the Jubilee Hills seat or even Goshamahal, should Raja Singh’s resignation lead to a by-poll. Her recent controversial remarks are being seen as an attempt to regain political relevance and project herself as a front-runner.

Past Controversies and Social Media Backlash

Madhavi Latha has a history of generating headlines through controversial acts and statements. Previously, she faced criticism for her symbolic gesture of shooting an arrow in front of a mosque and now faces flak for her recent visits to religious sites perceived as contradictory to her earlier stance. Her business dealings have also been a subject of online debate, often surfacing whenever her name trends on social media.

Will the BJP Take Disciplinary Action?

Within the BJP, there’s growing concern that Madhavi Latha’s actions could damage the party’s image rather than benefit it. Party insiders say her approach risks widening the gap between senior and newer leaders. With speculations of a warning already issued, all eyes are now on whether she will tone down her rhetoric or continue her aggressive public posture.