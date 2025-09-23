BJP Warns of Desertification in South Telangana if the Almatti Dam Height is Raised

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President N Ramchandra Rao has strongly opposed the Karnataka government’s proposal to increase the height of the Almatti Dam from 519 to 524 meters, warning that it would cause irreparable damage to farmers in South Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office today, he alleged that the move would jeopardise irrigation projects and push the united Palamuru, Nalgonda, and Rangareddy districts towards desertification.

Ramchandra Rao questioned why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has not taken any initiative to safeguard Telangana’s share of Krishna waters, despite his frequent visits to Delhi and the Congress party being in power in Karnataka.

“Why is CM Revanth Reddy, who calls himself the son of Palamuru, silent when water for Palamuru is at risk?” he asked.

He said projects like Jurala, Nagarjunasagar, Palamuru-Rangareddy, Nettempadu, and Kalvakurthi would suffer major losses if the dam height is raised.

He recalled that the Supreme Court had earlier stayed similar efforts by Karnataka, observing that it would harm farmers in Telangana.

“Even when the petition is pending in the Supreme Court, Karnataka has begun land acquisition as a preemptive step to increase the dam height. This is unfair and unacceptable,” he said.

Criticising both the present Congress government and the earlier BRS regime, Ramchandra Rao said Telangana had already lost heavily in Krishna water allocation.

“KCR signed away Telangana’s rights, fixing the share at only 299 TMC. Now, the Congress government too is failing to act. Both parties have betrayed Telangana farmers,” he alleged.

He demanded that the Telangana government immediately initiate talks with Karnataka and use its influence within the Congress party to prevent injustice.

“Sonia Gandhi gave Revanth Reddy an Oscar award, but why is he not using that influence to protect the interests of Telangana?” he remarked sarcastically.

Accusing the Congress of being focused only on “contracts, commissions, and contractors,” he warned that ignoring the issue would have disastrous consequences.

“If the increase in the Almatti Dam height is not stopped, South Telangana is in danger of turning into a desert. The government must act now,” he said.