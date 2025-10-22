BJP Warns of Secretariat Siege if Congress Govt Fails to Clear Fee Reimbursement Dues in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday warned that his party would lay a siege to the state secretariat if the Congress government failed to clear fee reimbursement arrears to colleges.

While addressing election rallies in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, Rao warned that his party would besiege the secretariat along with college staff and students, and no ministers would be allowed to come out of the building in case the government does not release the arrears immediately.

The BJP chief asked the Congress government not to endanger the future of students and the college management staff and alleged that the Revanth Reddy government is not fulfilling promises made to the people and reminded that it had promised to pay Rs 500 crore every month towards fee reimbursement arrears.

He described the state government as incompetent, as it was unable to clear the arrears.

Rao asked whether the state government is running a blackmail racket as it was threatening college managements with vigilance raids if they asked for payment of arrears.

Rao, who participated in the election campaign in support of his party’s candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, urged people to elect BJP candidate Reddy, who will work in line with the aspirations of the public.

He said that the fact that voters of Jubilee Hills were unhappy with the state government and a large number of people support the BJP, is a clear indication that there was growing public discontent against the Congress-led state government.