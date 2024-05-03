BJP will abolish all reservations if voted back to power in Center: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Komaram Bheem Asifabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that the BJP will abolish all reservations if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a poll rally in support of Congress nominee from the Adilabad parliament segment, Athram Suguna here, Revanth accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of conspiring to abolish reservations in education and employment of various communities.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hatched a conspiracy to stop the process of counting the population in the country to lift the reservations, he charged.

The CM said that he was booked by Delhi police recently for raising this issue.

He promised to create a university for the Adilabad district, besides sanctioning a polytechnic college and to improve irrigation facilities to the region if the Congress nominee was elected from the Adilabad Parliament segment.