BJP will fight until poor get their rights: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy has vowed that the BJP will fight until the poor receive their rightful entitlements.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Musi River catchment area in Ramdevguda, Langa House division, on Saturday, Reddy criticized the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government for planning to demolish the homes of poor residents under the pretext of Musi River beautification.

Reddy condemned the government’s decision, stating that poor families living in the Musi catchment areas have already suffered for years due to the poor planning and policies of previous governments.

He emphasized that before any beautification takes place, the state should build a retaining wall on both sides of the Musi to protect the homes of the poor.

He warned that the BJP would not tolerate any attempts to demolish the houses of the underprivileged in the name of beautification and assured that his party would stand by those affected by such actions.

Reddy also highlighted the BJP’s commitment to improving the lives of the poor by providing essential infrastructure, including modern drainage systems in slums, road construction, and facilitating Aadhaar and ration cards.

He stressed that the affected residents never requested new homes but are now facing unfair demolitions. “It is unjust to demolish homes that poor people have built with years of hard work,” he said, adding that using bulldozers to destroy these homes is unacceptable.

Kishan Reddy further criticized the Congress government for neglecting to address the drainage issues contributing to Musi’s pollution.

He argued that beautifying the river would be futile without first resolving the drainage problem and implementing an alternative system for waste management. “Lakhs of crores spent on beautification will be wasted if the drainage is not diverted,” he added.

He urged the government to prioritize building a retaining wall, upgrading pipelines, and establishing an alternative drainage system before moving forward with any beautification plans.

Reddy also accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of attempting to repeat the mistakes of past leaders like KCR, who had made lofty promises about improving the Musi River but failed to deliver.

The BJP, he stated, will stand firmly with the affected people and resist any efforts to demolish the homes of the poor. “Let them bring the bulldozers to us first before demolishing the homes of the poor,” he said.

Reddy called on the people to unite and prepare for the fight ahead, reaffirming the BJP’s dedication to defending the rights of the underprivileged.