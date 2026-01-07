BJP worker assault case: She stripped herself, say Karnataka Police

Hubballi: The Karnataka Police on Wednesday rejected a female BJP worker’s claim that she was assaulted and stripped by cops during a dispute related to the voter revision exercise in Hubballi.

Responding to the assault and stripping of a BJP worker by male and female police personnel, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar rejected the allegations, stating that she “had stripped herself”.

Meanwhile, the State Women’s Commission, reacting to the development, said that the roles of both the victim and the police must be examined before any comments are made on the case.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Keshvapur police station in Hubballi, Police Commissioner Shashikumar said, “She assaulted four of our women staffers and bit one woman officer on her abdomen. I do not know who recorded the video. We will consider all aspects in a comprehensive investigation.”

He said three cases had been registered against the BJP woman worker based on complaints from local residents. “Based on these complaints, the police went to arrest her on January 5. After the arrest, when she was being taken in the police vehicle, she stripped herself. She also assaulted four police personnel. She is currently in judicial custody,” he said.

The complaint pertains to the voter revision process, the Commissioner added.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

“While being taken into custody, she strongly resisted and assaulted police personnel. She also pushed male police officers. After being taken into custody and brought into the police vehicle, she stripped herself. Later, the police arranged clothes for her with the help of local residents and then brought her to the police station,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, State Women’s Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary said, “There is a complaint against the woman, and the police went to arrest her. She is facing multiple cases. When she was taken into the police vehicle, she stripped herself. She was accompanied by her mother and brother, and her brother recorded the video. If you observe the video, you can see that only women police officers are present.”

She further said, “The police arranged clothes for her, and she was later remanded to judicial custody. I have spoken to the Hubballi Deputy Commissioner of Police. We cannot comment without verifying the facts. If the police have committed any wrongdoing, we will recommend action. According to the police, the woman stripped herself and the video was later circulated.”

“I will write to the Superintendent of Police seeking a detailed report on the incident as the incident is of a serious nature,” she said.

She added that making comments without knowing the roles of either the police or the victim would be incorrect. “I will seek a complete investigation, and those found guilty must be punished. The police have questioned why there is no video showing the police stripping her. Police have also stated that there are multiple cases against her. According to the police, the woman loosened her clothes before boarding the police vehicle and later stripped inside the vehicle,” she said.

It can be recalled that an alleged assault and stripping of a BJP woman worker by police occurred in Hubballi city in Karnataka, reportedly in connection with a dispute arising from a voter revision exercise. A video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday, triggering shock and serious concern.

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off the coast of Mindanao Island in Philippines

The video allegedly shows male police personnel assaulting the woman and using vulgar expletives.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Keshvapur police station in Hubballi. According to sources, BJP worker Sujatha Handi, also known as Vijayalaxmi Handi, was allegedly brutalised following a complaint lodged against her by Hubballi-Dharwad Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla.

It is alleged that Sujatha Handi was targeted after she undertook voter mapping as part of the voter list revision process. Reportedly angered by this, the Congress corporator allegedly lodged a complaint against her at the Keshvapur police station.

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list, a dispute reportedly broke out when Sujatha Handi accompanied election officials during the process. Congress corporators and their supporters allegedly created a ruckus by citing an old case during the revision exercise.

Suvarna Kallakuntla, who filed the complaint against Sujatha Handi, alleged that she had brought SIR-BLO officials and got voters’ names deleted. Earlier, clashes had reportedly occurred between BJP and Congress workers over the same allegation.

It has now been alleged that, citing this issue, a complaint was registered against Sujatha Handi, and police personnel went to arrest her. During this process, the police allegedly unleashed brutality on her. In the video, a male police officer is seen holding the shoulder of the BJP woman worker while she is reportedly without clothes.