BJP writes to CEO Bengal, alleging appointment of Trinamool-affiliated BLOs in Nandigram

Kolkata: The BJP has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, alleging appointment of Trinamool Congress-affiliated Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, said a party leader on Sunday.

The party alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress activists or their spouses have been appointed as BLOs to give the party an advantage in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls.

“Despite our bringing to the attention of respective DEOs and your good self the ongoing saga of improper appointment of BLOs continues unabated. Once again, we provide you list of such improper appointments, in most cases where the incumbent BLO is directly a TMC activist/worker or linked through his/her spouse,” the party wrote in the letter to the CEO.

The BJP claimed such appointments would make an impact in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal electoral rolls by the Election Commission.

“With the enumeration phase of the SIR just days away, complaints regarding the wrong appointment of BLOs continue, which will vitiate the process. Since West Bengal will be poll-bound in a few months, there will not be any chance to correct the wrong done by the BLOs who clearly have a party affiliation,” the BJP claimed.

In the letter, the party also shared a list of such names and other relevant details about their appointment and demanded that they be removed from their posts for the smooth holding of the SIR exercise in the state.

“Attached are complaints we have received from Nandigram and Ranaghat, along with the proof of these BLOs having a political link with TMC. We urge you to take immediate steps to remove the said BLOs and also to take appropriate steps against the erring EROs and DEOs,” the party said.

SIR of West Bengal’s electoral rolls has become a bone of contention between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP ahead of next year’s state Assembly polls.