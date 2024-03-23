BJP’s CEC meeting today, to discuss LS polls candidates

New Delhi: The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held on Saturday evening to discuss party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Chaired by party’s national president J. P. Nadda, the meeting will be held in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which next list of candidates for the polls will be finanlised.

The meeting may finalise 150 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP, in its first list, has announced names of 195 candidates, 72 in second list, nine in third list and 15 in fourth list.

The party has announced 291 candidates so far. However two of them have expressed their inability to contest polls.

Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.