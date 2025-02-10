BJP’s Decisive Delhi Victory Expected to Boost Indian Stock Market Sentiment, Attract FII Flows

New Delhi: The recent decisive mandate in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections is expected to have a sentimentally positive impact on the Indian stock market, with potential to attract increased foreign institutional investor (FII) flows. According to a report released by JM Financial Institutional Securities on Monday, the BJP’s landslide victory could serve as a trigger for heightened investor confidence in the country’s markets.

BJP Secures Strong Victory in Delhi, Outperforms Exit Poll Predictions

While exit polls had accurately forecasted a BJP win, the actual results were much stronger than anticipated. The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, significantly outperforming expectations. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the incumbent, was reduced to just 22 seats, and Congress failed to secure any seats in the election.

BJP’s vote share surged to 45.6%, while AAP’s share declined, marking a significant shift in the political landscape. This strong performance is expected to bolster market sentiment and could provide a much-needed boost for the Indian stock market.

Positive Impact on Market Sentiments Post General Elections 2024

The decisive victory in Delhi, along with BJP’s success in Haryana and Maharashtra, comes as a relief after the party’s unexpected results in the 2024 General Elections. The report emphasized that these wins would help allay fears surrounding the BJP’s political standing and are likely to have a positive impact on market sentiments.

The BJP has been steadily increasing its vote share in the Delhi Assembly elections over the past three terms, with its vote share rising from 32.3% in 2015 to 38.5% in 2020, and now reaching 45.6% in 2025. In contrast, AAP’s vote share has steadily declined, from 54.3% in 2015 to 43.6% in 2025.

Foreign Investment Likely to Flow into Indian Stock Market

The report suggests that the recent victory will attract foreign investors seeking sound, long-term returns from the Indian stock market. With strong economic reforms being implemented by the government to strengthen the financial services sector, increase inclusivity, and enhance foreign participation, India is seen as an attractive destination for investment.

This confidence is in line with the government’s vision for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and is expected to bolster the market’s resilience in the coming months.

The BJP’s overwhelming victory in Delhi and continued success in other states is expected to have a positive effect on the Indian stock market, boosting investor sentiment. With the government’s pro-reform approach and increasing foreign investor interest, India’s economic outlook appears strong, signaling a prosperous future for the nation’s financial markets.