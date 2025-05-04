BJP’s G Kishan Reddy Criticizes Congress for Inaccurate Caste Survey in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President, G Kishan Reddy, has sharply criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for conducting a caste survey instead of a full-fledged caste census.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Reddy accused the state government of doing injustice to the Backward Classes (BCs) by including Muslims in the BC list, claiming that the survey was a shallow attempt and did not provide an accurate representation of caste-based data.

Kishan Reddy Slams Caste Survey and Promises Central Caste Census

Reddy stated that the Central Government is committed to conducting a comprehensive caste census under the provisions of the Caste Census Act, addressing the need for accurate and inclusive data. The BJP leader argued that the Telangana government’s caste survey lacked the legal and administrative rigor necessary for ensuring fairness and transparency in classifying castes.

The Union Minister further criticized Telangana’s current government by pointing to the inaction of state leaders. “One of the BRS leaders is retiring, one is on leave, and another is resting after injuring his back,” Reddy commented, referring to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Finance Minister Harish Rao, and KTR, respectively.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Inaugurate Major Infrastructure Projects in Telangana

In other developments, Reddy highlighted that Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation for 26 infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,416 crore in Adilabad and Hyderabad on May 5, 2025. Among these, the Amberpet flyover in Hyderabad will be inaugurated, marking a significant achievement in urban infrastructure development.

Reddy also emphasized the central government’s significant investment in Telangana’s road infrastructure. He revealed that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh crore for the construction of five corridors connected to Telangana, doubling the length of national highways in the state from 2,500 km to 5,200 km since 2014.

Expansion of Key National Highways in Telangana

In particular, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway will be expanded to six lanes to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity. The Union Minister urged the Telangana government to expedite the process of land acquisition to ensure the timely completion of the highway projects.

He also pointed out that the national highways now pass through 32 district headquarters in Telangana, a significant achievement that promises to boost economic development, improve regional connectivity, and enhance accessibility across the state.

While the Telangana government continues its caste survey, the BJP, through its state president, G Kishan Reddy, has reiterated the need for a comprehensive caste census and underscored the Union Government’s commitment to infrastructure development and road safety in the region. As both political parties continue to debate the caste survey, the Centre’s infrastructure push is seen as a major step towards Telangana’s economic growth.