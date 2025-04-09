BJP’s Janakrosh Yatra Targets Siddaramaiah Govt in Karnataka

Bengaluru: On the third day of the Janakrosh Yatra, the BJP launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, with former state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel calling it a “government of jihadis and Tughlaqs.” The yatra, organized to protest against price rise and reservation for Muslims in public works tenders, witnessed thousands of BJP workers marching in Madikeri city.

Protest to Continue in Communally Sensitive Areas

The BJP announced plans to extend the yatra to Mangaluru, a region often regarded as a stronghold of the party and known for its communal sensitivity.

BJP Blames Congress for Anti-Hindu Policies

Addressing the gathering, Kateel claimed the current government is suppressing the Hindu community and ignoring rising cow slaughter cases. He alleged that a wave of religiously motivated murders has continued under the Siddaramaiah administration.

Congress Accused of Betraying Backward Communities

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said the Congress has abandoned backward communities despite coming to power under the AHINDA (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) banner. “They’ve forgotten the promises made during the elections and are now focused solely on appeasing minorities,” he said.

Rising Costs Highlighted by BJP

Vijayendra criticized the Congress for increasing prices of over 50 essential commodities in just 20 months. He accused the government of raising milk prices three times (by Rs 9 total), making it difficult for poor families to afford.

Centre Reduced Gas Prices, Claims BJP

In response to Siddaramaiah’s comments on LPG prices, Vijayendra pointed out that while the Congress claims a Rs 50 hike, the central government reduced prices by Rs 300 earlier. “In March 2023, the price was Rs 1,107. Now it’s Rs 850. Tell the full truth,” he said.

Allegations of Misuse of Funds and Unconstitutional Reservation

Vijayendra also accused Siddaramaiah of misusing Rs 38,500 crore meant for Scheduled Castes and Tribes and criticized the 4% reservation for Muslims in public works as “unconstitutional.”

Senior BJP Leaders Join the Yatra

Other prominent leaders present at the yatra included B. Sriramulu, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, N. Ravikumar, M. Rajendra, Ravi Kalappa, A.S. Patil Nadahalli, and several regional leaders and party workers.

