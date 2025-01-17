BJP’s Sankalp Patra: A Strong Challenge to AAP’s Dominance in Delhi Politics

New Delhi: As the political temperature rises ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a series of promises aimed at attracting key voter groups, particularly women, senior citizens, slum dwellers, and financially weaker sections of society.

BJP’s Social Welfare Promises

The promises outlined in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra focus on addressing various social welfare needs, aiming to secure support from the most vulnerable sections of society in the national capital. In contrast to the AAP’s focus on “freebies” like free electricity and water, the BJP has proposed free healthcare, financial aid for women, and increased pensions to appeal to marginalized communities, presenting a strong challenge to AAP’s approach.

Women Empowerment and Financial Aid

One of the central commitments in the BJP‘s Sankalp Patra is empowering women. The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a prominent initiative, promises Rs 2,500 per month in financial aid to women. This move is part of the BJP’s broader vision to enhance the financial condition of women, who often face systemic challenges in personal and professional spheres.

Additionally, the Mukyamantri Matritva Sahayta Yojana promises six nutrition kits and Rs 21,000 to every pregnant woman in Delhi. Experts believe this initiative will improve health outcomes for both mothers and children, particularly for those in low-income households who lack access to essential healthcare.

Healthcare Initiatives

The BJP has also made significant promises in the healthcare sector. If elected, the party intends to implement the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi, providing free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for all citizens. Furthermore, it has pledged an additional Rs 5 lakh coverage from the state government for families below the poverty line. Notably, the AAP government has yet to implement the Ayushman scheme in Delhi.

In a bid to support senior citizens, particularly those above the age of 70, the BJP has promised free OPD and diagnostic services. This initiative is designed to ensure elderly citizens have easy access to medical care without financial strain.

Pension Increases for Senior Citizens

The BJP has also promised to increase pensions for senior citizens. Those aged between 60 and 70 years will see their pensions rise from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. For seniors over 70 years of age, as well as widows, the disabled, and destitute, the pension will be increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

Relief for Slum Dwellers

In a move aimed at providing relief to slum dwellers, the BJP has proposed the introduction of “Atal Canteens” in slum areas. Under this scheme, nutritious meals will be available for just Rs 5 per individual, addressing hunger and malnutrition in poorer communities.

AAP’s Focus on “Freebies”

AAP has largely focused its political strategy on offering “freebies” such as free electricity and water. The party’s leadership continues to make new promises regularly, targeting various voter segments to secure their support.

BJP’s Strong Challenge to AAP

The BJP’s promises have added a new dynamic to the election race, with initiatives like free healthcare, financial aid for women, and increased pensions for senior citizens providing a tangible alternative to AAP’s free services. These promises could appeal to voters seeking concrete support for their economic and social well-being, particularly those who may not directly benefit from AAP’s schemes.

As both parties target key voter segments, the upcoming Delhi Assembly election is set to be a fierce contest. With the BJP’s new initiatives offering an intriguing alternative to AAP’s platform, the election promises to be a high-stakes political battle.