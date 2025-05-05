BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Blasts Arshad Madani Over Indus Water Remarks

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain has strongly condemned Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani for his remarks questioning the feasibility of halting river water flows to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Hussain claimed that Madani’s statement has sparked anger not only in political circles but also among members of the Muslim community in India.

“I condemn this statement. This is a very objectionable statement. Pakistan can conduct a blood bath, and we can’t even stop their water? What kind of advice is this?” Hussain told ANI.

Arshad Madani Questions Practicality of Stopping Water Flow

In response to the Centre’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, Madani voiced concerns over the practicality of stopping river flows, emphasizing that such rivers have been flowing naturally for thousands of years.

“If someone stops water, let them stop it… These rivers have been flowing for thousands of years, where will you take their water? It’s not easy,” said Madani, urging that “the rule should be one of love and not hatred.”

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Criticizes Bollywood: “Industry Suffering from Creative Bankruptcy”

India Plans Major Hydropower Projects Post-IWT Suspension

Following the Centre’s suspension of the IWT, Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil stated that India would ensure not a single drop of water flows into Pakistan as a retaliatory move against its alleged support of terrorism.

India is now accelerating the completion of several hydropower projects, including:

Sawalkot Hydropower Project (1,856 MW) – Likely the largest, located on the Chenab River .

– Likely the largest, located on the . Pakal Dul (1,000 MW)

Ratle (850 MW)

Bursar (800 MW)

Kiru (624 MW)

Kirthai I & II (1,320 MW)

These projects are part of India’s plan to generate nearly 12 GW of additional hydropower from the Indus river system, with the aim of reducing water flow to Pakistan.

Water Flow Already Cut from Baglihar and Kishanganga Projects

India has already cut off water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is preparing to reduce runoff from the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum River—both rivers fall under Pakistan’s exclusive rights in the original IWT framework.

The war of words between BJP leaders and Islamic scholars like Arshad Madani highlights a deeper debate over national security, diplomacy, and water rights. As India reconfigures its river usage strategy, the future of the Indus Waters Treaty remains uncertain amidst rising regional tensions.