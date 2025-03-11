Blades Found in Food at Osmania University Hostel, Students Protest: Video

Hyderabad: Students at Osmania University’s Godavari Hostel were left in shock and outrage after discovering razor blades in their dinner on Tuesday night. This alarming incident has raised serious concerns about food safety and hostel management.

Repeated Negligence Sparks Outrage

According to students, this is not the first time they have encountered such issues. Previously, complaints were raised about insects and other contaminants in their meals. However, despite informing the authorities, no action was taken, they alleged.

Frustrated with repeated negligence, students took to the streets late at night, demanding immediate intervention from the Vice-Chancellor and Chief Warden.

Demand for Immediate Action

The protesting students have called for a thorough investigation into the incident and strict measures to ensure food safety in hostel mess facilities. They urged university officials to take swift action to prevent such dangerous lapses in the future.

With tensions rising, all eyes are now on Osmania University’s administration to see how they address the growing concerns of students.

Video Link: https://twitter.com/telanganaawaaz/status/1899495972138578195