Blast shocks Damascus, inflicts property damage

A blast ripped through a vehicle in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday, causing property damage, according to the Damascus Police Department.

Damascus: A blast ripped through a vehicle in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday, causing property damage, according to the Damascus Police Department.

The police said in a short statement that an explosive device tore up a car at Al-Huda Square in the Mezzeh area of Damascus, but caused no casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the explosion was specifically targeted at a black Jeep in the square, but the designated person was not inside the vehicle at the time.

The incident was not an isolated one, as similar attacks had been conducted against individuals closely associated with Iran in Damascus and its surroundings, according to the watchdog group.

The targeting of pro-Iranian individuals in Syria has been on the rise, with reports of unprecedented mobilizations of pro-Iranian militias flying over various regions in the country. Flags indicating the presence of Iranian militias in these areas have been repositioned or removed, signalizing potential shifts in their operations, the watchdog reported.

