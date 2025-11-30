Blood Clot Travels Close to Heart: Timely Action at Aster Prime Saves Karnataka Patient

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man from Karnataka was brought to Aster Prime Hospital, Ameerpet, in a critical condition after experiencing severe abdominal pain, excruciating pain in both legs for three days, and acute breathlessness.

Emergency evaluations revealed a life-threatening blood clot that had migrated into one of the major vessels responsible for carrying blood to the heart. Doctors stated that any further movement of the clot could have been fatal.

Sharing details of the high-risk case, Dr. Ranganatham Paidi, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head of Neurosurgery at Aster Prime Hospitals, said:

“The patient had a history of chewing gutka. When he arrived, both his thighs were extremely stiff, and he was suffering from multiple complications. Our assessment confirmed bilateral pulmonary embolism — a condition where blood clots block arteries in the lungs. What made this case critical was the clot’s proximity to the heart. We immediately assembled a multi-disciplinary emergency team.”

To save the patient’s life, the team employed Penumbra Lightning technology to remove the clot and placed an IVC filter to prevent further migration. A pulmonary angiogram was also carried out. The procedure was executed under the guidance of Dr. Paidi, with Vascular Surgeon Dr. Ganeshwar Rao leading the interventional treatment.

“This was a complex, extremely high-risk emergency,” said Dr. Rao. “The clot had travelled dangerously close to the heart. Accurate diagnosis, rapid coordination among specialists, and the availability of advanced vascular intervention technology were key to saving the patient’s life.”

Dr. Paidi added that the patient had travelled nearly 230 km from a remote village near Kalaburagi, referred by a lawyer he had previously treated.

“Such trust means a great deal to us. People from Karnataka and nearby regions often come to Aster Prime for complicated cases. Our multidisciplinary approach and timely diagnosis make all the difference in emergencies like these.”

The patient has since recovered steadily and is now out of danger.

This case underscores Aster Prime Hospital’s commitment to advanced emergency care, supported by experienced specialists and cutting-edge medical technology. The hospital continues to provide world-class treatment for critical vascular and neurological emergencies.

