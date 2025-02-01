Bloodshed in Balochistan: Terrorists Kill 18 Soldiers in Fierce Clash

Islamabad: At least 18 soldiers of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) were killed during an operation in Mangocher, Kalat district, Balochistan, as security forces engaged in a deadly confrontation with militants. The Pakistan military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed the casualties on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the attack occurred on the night of January 31 – February 1, when terrorists attempted to set up roadblocks in Mangocher. In response, security forces launched an immediate counter-operation, neutralizing 12 terrorists and restoring order in the area. However, 18 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.

ISPR emphasized that clearance operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats. Officials have vowed to bring the “facilitators and abettors” of the attack to justice.

Growing Security Concerns in Pakistan

The Balochistan attack comes less than 24 hours after Pakistani security forces killed 10 terrorists in separate counterterrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. Pakistan has frequently accused Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) of receiving support from Afghanistan. The Shehbaz Sharif government has urged the Afghan Taliban to take immediate action against these anti-Pakistan groups.

Pakistan Faces Surge in Terror Attacks

Pakistan has experienced a significant rise in terror attacks targeting security forces and foreign nationals, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Terrorism Statistics in Pakistan (2024-25):

2024 was one of the deadliest years, with 685 security personnel killed in 444 terror attacks.

A total of 1,612 civilian and security casualties were reported, with 934 militants eliminated.

KP and Balochistan witnessed over 2,383 casualties in 1,166 terror attacks and counter-operations.

On average, seven people lost their lives daily due to terrorism-related incidents.

Pakistan’s Stance on Counterterrorism

Amid growing instability, Pakistani military officials have reiterated their commitment to fighting terrorism. ISPR assured that security forces will continue efforts to thwart attempts to destabilize Balochistan and ensure peace in the region.

With 2025 witnessing a continuation of major terror attacks, Pakistan faces an escalating security crisis, posing serious challenges for its armed forces and counterterrorism strategies.