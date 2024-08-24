Body of 3-year-old baby found inside luggage bag

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The body of a three-year-old girl in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, who went missing a day ago, was found inside a luggage bag hidden near her home on Saturday, police said.

The girl was a resident of Nirala Niketan locality and, according to her father, she had left home on Friday afternoon along with her mother to attend a function.

“The father of the deceased said the mother and daughter did not return home and that he was unable to contact his wife as her mobile phone was out of reach. Today, his neighbours informed the police about a luggage bag hidden in the bushes near his home. When we prised it open, we found the body,” said Mithanpura police station SHO Ram Iqbal.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem. We shall not comment as to whether there were injury marks, which could suggest murder, till forensic experts complete their investigation,” he said.

The SHO also said attempts were being made to track down the mother of the girl by placing her mobile phone under surveillance.