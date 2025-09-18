Hyderabad

Hyderabad Tragedy: Body of Man Swept Away in Afzal Sagar Nala Found 70 km Away, Another Still Missing

Four days after two men were swept away in Afzal Sagar nala during heavy rains, the body of one of the victims, Arjun, has been recovered.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf18 September 2025 - 15:54
Hyderabad: Four days after two men were swept away in Afzal Sagar nala during heavy rains, the body of one of the victims, Arjun, has been recovered. Officials found his body near Valigonda in the Musi River, nearly 70 km away from the spot where the incident occurred. Following the identification, Arjun’s family members have proceeded to Nalgonda to claim the body.

The tragic incident took place on the night of September 14, when Arjun and Rama were caught in the strong water currents and fell into the Afzal Sagar nala during a heavy downpour. Since then, leaders of AIMIM, GHMC staff, and HyDRA workers have been actively assisting in the search efforts.

Authorities confirmed that while Arjun’s body has been recovered, the search continues to locate Rama.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
