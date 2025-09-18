Hyderabad Tragedy: Body of Man Swept Away in Afzal Sagar Nala Found 70 km Away, Another Still Missing

Hyderabad: Four days after two men were swept away in Afzal Sagar nala during heavy rains, the body of one of the victims, Arjun, has been recovered. Officials found his body near Valigonda in the Musi River, nearly 70 km away from the spot where the incident occurred. Following the identification, Arjun’s family members have proceeded to Nalgonda to claim the body.

The tragic incident took place on the night of September 14, when Arjun and Rama were caught in the strong water currents and fell into the Afzal Sagar nala during a heavy downpour. Since then, leaders of AIMIM, GHMC staff, and HyDRA workers have been actively assisting in the search efforts.

Authorities confirmed that while Arjun’s body has been recovered, the search continues to locate Rama.