Body of Unknown Person Found Floating in Nalla Cheruvu, Hyderabad

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf18 September 2025 - 18:54
Hyderabad: On Thursday, the body of an unidentified person was discovered floating in Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal.

Police said it remains unclear whether the individual drowned due to heavy rains, or if it was a case of suicide or an accident.

Locals spotted the body in the water and immediately informed the authorities. Medipally police, with the assistance of expert swimmers, retrieved the body from the lake.

Officials confirmed that a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased. Police are also cross-checking recent missing person reports from nearby stations to establish the individual’s identity.

On Sunday, September 14, heavy rains in Hyderabad caused flooding. In the Nampally Afzal Sagar area, two men were swept away. One, named Arjun, was later found in the Sangam (Musi) River, while the other, Rama, remains missing. Many suspect that the body found in Nalla Cheruvu could be Rama.

Further details are awaited.

