Telangana Horror: Headless, Mutilated Body of Woman Found in Nizamabad; Second Such Murder Within a Month

According to police reports, local residents first spotted the body lying near the roadside and immediately alerted authorities.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 November 2025 - 17:18
Nizamabad: A gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through Nizamabad district after the naked and decapitated body of a woman was discovered near the Basara main road in Fakirabad-Mittapur village under Navipet mandal.

According to police reports, local residents first spotted the body lying near the roadside and immediately alerted authorities. The woman’s body was found in a severely mutilated state — one hand missing, fingers chopped off, and the head completely severed — suggesting a brutal and deliberate killing.

A police team rushed to the scene, and forensic experts along with a dog squad were deployed to conduct an intensive investigation. The area was cordoned off as officers collected evidence and searched for clues that might lead to the identity of the victim and the assailants.

Officials suspect that the murder may have occurred elsewhere and that the body was later dumped at the spot to mislead investigators. However, no immediate identification has been made, and police are examining missing person reports from nearby villages.

This horrifying incident comes barely a month after another woman was found murdered in the same district, leaving residents deeply unsettled. Locals have expressed fear and outrage over the recurring crimes, demanding stricter patrolling and swift action to bring the culprits to justice.

Police have assured the public that special teams have been formed to investigate the case and that every effort is being made to track down those responsible for the barbaric killing.

