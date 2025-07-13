Boeing 787 Under Scrutiny After Air India Crash Near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aviation experts have raised alarms over a potential design flaw in the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, following the crash of an Air India aircraft last month. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) noted a sudden shutdown of the fuel control switches shortly after takeoff, triggering a deeper technical probe.

Ram Air Turbine Deployment Signals Total Engine Failure

Retired air traffic controller V. Mallikarjun highlighted that the ram air turbine (RAT) — a backup power source that activates only during complete engine failure — had deployed. “Its activation confirms that both engines shut down, a rare and serious situation,” he said, referring to video and photo evidence.

Three-Step Locking Fuel Switch Raises Red Flags

Experts are particularly concerned because the fuel control switches are designed with a three-step locking mechanism (lift, shift, and lock) to prevent accidental movement. “It’s almost impossible to switch them off by mistake,” Mallikarjun stated.

Pilots’ Confusion Points to Technical Glitch

AAIB’s preliminary report cited a conversation between the pilots, with one asking the other if he had turned off the fuel switches, and the other denying it. This confusion, according to Captain Suman Saurabh, a flight instructor, suggests a non-human error, possibly a design flaw or electrical failure.

FAA Issued Advisory in 2018 on Fuel Control Switches

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued an advisory bulletin in 2018 regarding this very mechanism. Though not a mandatory airworthiness directive, experts now say ignoring such advisories could lead to deadly incidents.

Similar Incidents in Past Boeing Aircraft

A 2014 incident investigated by the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) involving a Boeing 747 had revealed electrical faults affecting multiple systems, raising concerns about system redundancy and component fatigue.

Aviation Community Urges Deeper Investigation

Captain Arun Chauhan emphasized: “For both switches to move to ‘cut-off’ simultaneously without pilot input is nearly impossible. This strongly points to a technical malfunction or design flaw.”