Bollywood Actor Mushtaq Khan Held Hostage, Escapes After Ransom Demand

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in films like Welcome and Stree 2, was recently kidnapped by unidentified individuals who also stole two lakh rupees from him. According to details, Khan, who is a well-known face in the Indian film industry, was invited to an event in Meerut. He was told that his flight charges would be covered, and a part of the payment was made to his account.

On November 20, Mushtaq Khan was invited to attend an awards ceremony in Meerut, but organizers requested he first arrive in Delhi. However, upon his arrival in Delhi, the situation quickly turned perilous. Khan was intercepted by unidentified individuals who transported him in a vehicle. After traveling a short distance, he was moved into another vehicle, where he was held hostage for 12 hours under distressing conditions.

The kidnappers reportedly tortured Khan, demanding a ransom of one crore rupees. However, only two lakh rupees were transferred from his and his son’s accounts, which the kidnappers accepted.

During his captivity, Khan managed to escape when he heard the sound of a nearby mosque, Aja. He ran towards it, sought help from locals, and explained his situation. With police intervention, Khan was successfully rescued and escorted back to his residence unharmed.

Mushtaq Khan is reported to be in stable condition and is likely to share more information about the ordeal with the media soon. Meanwhile, authorities have launched a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the abduction.