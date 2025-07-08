Bollywood Meets Telangana: Ajay Devgn to Build Global-Standard Film Studio

Hyderabad: Renowned Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has expressed keen interest in setting up a world-class film studio in Telangana and has sought the state government’s support for the initiative. Devgn met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his official residence in Delhi on Monday to present the proposal.

The actor revealed ambitious plans to build a global-standard studio equipped with cutting-edge VFX, animation, and AI-powered facilities. He also proposed the creation of a skill development institute to train talent for the growing media and entertainment industry.

Also read: Jackie Shroff celebrates 36 years of action thriller ‘Tridev’

Ajay Devgn Praises Government Initiatives, Offers to Promote ‘Rising Telangana’

Devgn praised the Telangana government’s efforts in promoting cinema and said the state has the potential to emerge as a leading cinema infrastructure hub in India. He also offered to be the brand ambassador for ‘Rising Telangana’, using cinema and digital media to promote the state nationally and internationally.

Kapil Dev Supports Proposed Young India Sports University in Telangana

In a separate meeting, cricket legend Kapil Dev met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss the Young India Sports University project in Telangana. He expressed interest in collaborating on sports education and infrastructure development.

The former India cricket captain said he is ready to support the state’s vision of turning Telangana into a sports development hub, promising guidance and resources for the proposed university.

Telangana Seeks to Host Khelo India 2026, Pushes for Olympic-Linked Events

During a meeting with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, CM Revanth Reddy formally requested that Telangana host the Khelo India Games in 2026. He also urged the Centre to consider Telangana as a venue for key events under India’s potential bid for the 2036 Olympics.

State Seeks ₹100 Crore for Sports Infrastructure Development

The chief minister outlined Telangana’s requirements for sports infrastructure funding, estimating a total need of ₹100 crore. Proposed projects include:

Synthetic tracks in Bhuvanagiri and Mahbubnagar

and An indoor stadium in Bhuvanagiri

in Bhuvanagiri A swimming pool in Rayagiri

in A multi-purpose hall in Karimnagar

in Archery and hockey facilities in Hakimpet

Revanth also shared learnings from his visits to sports institutions in South Korea and other countries and mentioned consultations with international experts to design world-class sports programs.