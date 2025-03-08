Boman Irani Pays Heartfelt Tribute to His Mother on Women’s Day

Renowned Bollywood actor Boman Irani paid an emotional tribute to his mother, Jerbanoo Irani, on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025.

The actor reflected on his childhood struggles, education, and the impact of his mother’s guidance at the ACBSP Region 10 Annual Conference 2025, hosted by WeSchool Mumbai, where he was the Guest of Honour.

Also Read: Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand – When and Where to Watch



Boman Irani’s Childhood Struggles and His Mother’s Influence

During the event, Boman Irani shared a touching childhood memory, recalling a choir performance where his mother watched him with immense pride. He emphasized how finding one’s true passion is key to happiness, saying, “Life is a stage, and happiness comes when you find your nursery—the place where you truly belong.”

The ‘Jolly LLB’ actor opened up about his struggles as a shy child dealing with a speech impediment and dyslexia. He rarely spoke, which deeply concerned his mother. However, she noticed a remarkable change when she saw her son smiling on stage for the first time. Recalling his mother’s words, he shared, “She told me, ‘Find your nursery in whatever you do,’ and those words shaped my life.”

Movies as a Source of Learning

Boman Irani further revealed that his mother played a pivotal role in shaping his love for films. She encouraged him to watch movies, helping him learn about history, emotions, and human nature through cinema. This early exposure to films became his gateway to understanding the world beyond his personal struggles.

Boman Irani on Fatherhood and Family

Last month, Boman Irani shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, reflecting on his life without a father and how fatherhood brought him full circle.

He posted a series of photos featuring his children and grandchildren, writing, “Life has a way of shaping us through the relationships we have—or the ones we longed for but never got to experience.”

Boman expressed how he never had the opportunity to meet his father, which left a void in his life. However, he found fulfillment in being a father himself, stating, “My sons gave me the love I once yearned for, and now, with my beautiful grandkids, I see the power of family in its purest form.”Family