Bomb explosion kills teenager

A teenage boy was killed, and two others were injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday, the police said.

Kolkata: A teenage boy was killed, and two others were injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred at Pandua in Hooghly district near a pond where a group of boys were playing.

Police said the boy succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Pandua while two other injured persons were transferred to a healthcare facility in Chinsurah for better treatment.

An investigation has started, police said.

Local BJP MP Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC of being involved in the blast.

She claimed it is the politics of fear-mongering of the ruling party of West Bengal ahead of senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s campaign in Pandua.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary and considered number two in the party, will hold a public meeting later in the day.

