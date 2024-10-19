North India

Mohammed Yousuf19 October 2024 - 12:16
Bomb scare: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Jaipur

Jaipur: A Dubai-Jaipur Air India flight made an emergency landing at the airport here in the early hours of Saturday due to a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

After authorities were alerted about the bomb threat, an emergency was declared at the Jaipur airport. The flight with 189 passengers onboard landed safely at the airport at 1.20 am, an official said.

The plane was checked thoroughly but nothing suspicious was found, he said.

This is the latest in a series of bomb threats received by various airlines on domestic and international routes. Most threats were received through social media and all of them turned out to be hoaxes.

More than 20 flights received bomb threats this week, leading to diversions and rescheduling of flights and sending security forces into a tizzy.

