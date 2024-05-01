Bomb threat appears to be hoax; no need to panic: MHA

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday termed the bomb threat to schools in the city and adjoining areas as a “hoax”, and asked people not to panic.

Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol, the ministry said.

“There is no need to panic. Mails appears to be hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” a home ministry official said.

Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after 80 of them received bomb threats through emails in the morning.

All schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails.