Bomb threat at Jaipur’s SMS Stadium amid India-Pak tensions

Jaipur: Tension gripped Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium on Thursday after an email bomb threat was received by the Rajasthan State Sports Council at 9:13 a.m. The email, referencing “Operation Sindoor,” triggered a swift and large-scale security response.

Immediate Police Action and Evacuation

Alarmed by the message, stadium staff alerted the police control room. Within minutes, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT), bomb disposal squad, and local law enforcement officials arrived at the scene. The stadium premises were completely evacuated, and a thorough search operation was conducted. So far, no suspicious object or explosive has been found.

High-Ranking Officials Oversaw the Operation

Additional Police Commissioner Kunwar Rashtradeep and DCP South Digant Anand visited the site to personally monitor the situation. The stadium remains sealed off, and security has been heightened across the city.

Cyber Team Deployed to Trace Email Origin

A cyber investigation team has been deployed to trace the origin of the threatening email. Authorities are treating the incident with the highest priority due to the sensitive nature of ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

History of Similar Incidents in Jaipur

This isn’t the first such threat in the city:

April 3, 2025 : A bomb threat was received at the Jaipur District Collectorate; a search of 200 rooms revealed no explosive materials.

: A bomb threat was received at the Jaipur District Collectorate; a search of 200 rooms revealed no explosive materials. February 20, 2025 : SMS Medical College received a delayed bomb threat via email, which turned out to be a false alarm.

: SMS Medical College received a delayed bomb threat via email, which turned out to be a false alarm. October 4, 2024: Jaipur International Airport and over 100 other airports across India received coordinated bomb threats. No credible threat was found after investigation.

City-Wide Security Tightened

In light of the latest threat and previous hoaxes, city authorities have increased surveillance and tightened security protocols at all public venues, including sports complexes, government buildings, and transportation hubs.