Bomb Threat at Vijayawada Railway Station Triggers Security Alert

Vijayawada Railway Station was thrown into a state of high alert after receiving a bomb threat on Saturday. According to officials, an anonymous caller informed the control room that an explosive device had been planted at the busy station. In response, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed to the scene.

Threat Call Originated from Latur, Maharashtra

Police confirmed that the threatening call was traced back to Latur in Maharashtra, raising suspicions about the credibility and motive behind the alert. However, no explosive devices were found during the search operation, and authorities have assured that the premises are safe.

Besant Road Also Receives Bomb Threat Hours Earlier

This incident comes hours after a similar bomb threat was reported at Besant Road in Vijayawada, where a call claimed a bomb had been planted in the area. Police swiftly evacuated the road and instructed shopkeepers to close their establishments temporarily. After a complete search operation, the area was declared safe, and businesses were allowed to reopen.

Public Panic as Multiple Threats Raise Security Concerns

The series of bomb threats have caused widespread panic among residents and travelers in Vijayawada. However, the police have urged the public to remain calm and assured that all safety protocols are being followed to ensure public safety. Continuous surveillance and random checks are being conducted across the city.

Authorities Investigate the Source of Hoax Calls

Authorities are now investigating whether the calls are part of a hoax or a coordinated attempt to spread fear. They are also working with cybercrime and telecom departments to identify the person behind the calls.