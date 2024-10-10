Bomb Threat Disrupts Indigo Flight at Shamshabad Airport

Hyderabad: A bomb threat caused panic and led to the emergency grounding of an indigo flight at Shamshabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport today. The flight, which was en route from Coimbatore to Chennai via Hyderabad, received a bomb threat through an email, prompting immediate action from airport authorities.

The Indigo aircraft was halted as security personnel swiftly took control of the situation. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated while bomb squads and airport security launched a thorough six-hour investigation. After an extensive search, authorities confirmed that the threat was a hoax and no explosive devices were found on board.

The scare caused significant delays, but once cleared, airport operations resumed, and passengers were allowed to reboard their flight. Senior officials from the airport expressed relief after confirming that the threat was false, but emphasized that such incidents are taken very seriously to ensure public safety.

The incident caused momentary panic among travelers, but airport authorities handled the situation with utmost professionalism and vigilance. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the email, and stringent measures are being implemented to prevent future threats.