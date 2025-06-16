Bomb Threat Email Received at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight (LH752) from Frankfurt was forced to turn back mid-air on Sunday after a bomb threat was received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad. Authorities confirmed the flight had not yet entered Indian airspace when the decision to return was made.

The threat was received via email at 6:01 p.m. IST, prompting immediate action by airport security officials and aviation authorities in Hyderabad.

Bomb Threat Assessment Triggered Emergency Protocol

A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was promptly formed at Hyderabad airport, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were followed. In the interest of passenger safety, Lufthansa was advised to return to the origin airport or divert to the nearest suitable airport.

Following these directives, the airline’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed RGIA that the flight would return to Frankfurt Airport.

Lufthansa Flight LH752 Lands Safely in Frankfurt

Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, took off from Frankfurt at around 2:15 p.m. CET and turned back two hours into the journey, before entering Indian airspace. The flight landed safely in Frankfurt later the same evening.

Initially, passengers were left confused as the airline communicated that the flight had not been cleared for landing by Indian authorities. It was later confirmed that the diversion was due to the bomb threat received at the destination airport.

Passengers Provided Accommodation, Flight to Be Rescheduled

Lufthansa arranged overnight accommodation for all passengers affected by the flight’s unexpected return. The airline has stated that flight rescheduling is expected to take place on Monday.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Under Scrutiny After Recent Crash

The incident also draws attention due to increased scrutiny of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner following a crash near Ahmedabad on June 12, in which 241 out of 242 passengers died, along with 33 casualties on the ground. That aircraft, also a Dreamliner, was bound for London’s Gatwick Airport.