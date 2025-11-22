Shamsabad Airport receives bomb threat email, security on high alert

Hyderabad: Security was tightened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, after yet another bomb threat email was received on Saturday. This marks the second consecutive threatening email sent to the airport authorities in recent days, raising serious security concerns.

Upon receiving the alert, CISF personnel immediately activated the bomb threat response protocol. Security teams began extensive inspections across key areas of the airport, including arrival and departure terminals, parking zones, cargo areas, and restricted zones.

Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads were deployed to thoroughly examine suspicious objects and unattended baggage. Passengers and staff were instructed to cooperate with authorities during the security checks.

So far, officials have not recovered any explosive material, and the email is being investigated to determine whether it was a hoax or a credible threat.

Airport operations continued but with heightened surveillance and additional screening measures. Passengers reported brief delays due to intensified security checks.

Cybercrime police have initiated an inquiry to trace the source of the email and identify those responsible.

Authorities assured the public that all necessary precautionary steps are being taken to ensure passenger safety and smooth airport functioning.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.