Bomb Threat Sparks Alert at Shamshabad Airport; Security Tightened

Following the alert, airport security personnel conducted thorough inspections, and officials subsequently lodged a complaint with the airport police.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2025 - 18:49
Hyderabad: Security at Shamshabad Airport was ramped up on Sunday after miscreants reportedly sent an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises. Following the alert, airport security personnel conducted thorough inspections, and officials subsequently lodged a complaint with the airport police. Passengers were informed of the situation, with authorities urging them to remain calm while closely monitoring the movement of any suspicious individuals.

The incident comes amid a spate of similar threats targeting airports across several states. In recent months, authorities have also received threatening calls to multiple schools in Delhi, prompting central intelligence agencies to heighten vigilance. Investigators are currently working to trace the origins of the email and determine the identities of those responsible.

The series of incidents has raised public concern, with many calling on authorities to adopt stricter preventive measures in locations susceptible to such threats. Airport officials emphasized that passengers should not panic, assuring them that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety.

