Bomb Threat to Indigo Flight: Emergency Landing

Nagpur: In a major security alert, an Indigo flight traveling from Kochi to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing in Nagpur after receiving a bomb threat mid-air.

Bomb Threat Call Disrupts Flight

According to sources, the bomb threat call was received shortly after the flight took off from Kochi. The unidentified caller claimed that there was a bomb on board the aircraft. Acting swiftly and prioritizing passenger safety, the flight crew alerted the authorities and decided to divert the flight to the nearest airport.

Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport

The Indigo aircraft made a safe emergency landing at Nagpur Airport. All passengers were safely deboarded, and security forces immediately launched a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to scan the plane for any suspicious items.

Nationwide Spike in Aircraft and Helicopter Incidents

This incident comes at a time when the country has seen a surge in aviation-related safety alerts, including multiple helicopter and airplane incidents. Authorities are on high alert, and the frequency of such threats is raising concerns over aviation security.

Investigation Underway

Security agencies have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the call. Indigo Airlines and aviation authorities have yet to release an official statement, but preliminary reports indicate no explosive device has been found so far.